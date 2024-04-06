Rajamahendravaram: Speculation rife over change of alliance candidate

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The TDP seems to be considering changing its decision of allotting the Anaparthi Assembly ticket to the BJP. Speaking at the Praja Galam public meeting in Kovvur on Thursday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu mentioned the constituencies allotted to the alliance parties in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP had been allotted Anaparthi seat. However, he mentioned that a final decision has not yet been taken.

Following the TDP chief’s comments, speculation started again on Anaparthi constituency. TDP politburo member and former minister Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary also said that a positive decision will be made in three days regarding the Anaparthi seat.

The TDP announced the name of party in-charge Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy as the candidate for Anaparthi in the first list. Later, the controversy started when the name of Sivarama Krishnam Raju from BJP was announced for the seat.

East Godavari district has a total of seven Assembly constituencies out of which two seats (Nidadavolu and Rajanagaram) have been allotted to the Jana Sena. Initially, TDP candidates have been announced for the remaining five.

As BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting as an MP candidate on behalf of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition, Naidu agreed to the BJP's request for an Assembly seat to the BJP in this parliamentary constituency. Accordingly there was a discussion on Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, and Anaparthi seats and the BJP has been allotted Anaparthi. Later, the BJP has announced its candidate. However, local TDP cadre were upset over the decision. Anaparthi TDP in-charge, former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy broke down in tears saying the party had done injustice to him. Along with his family members, he toured the villages in the constituency for five days to muster support. Later he met the TDP chief.

It was learnt from the TDP sources that as the leadership understood the seriousness of the situation, measures were taken to prevent damage. The fact that the BJP candidate has not started campaigning even after a week of the announcement and not being able to meet TDP leaders reflects the situation there.

It is learnt that key TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, and others have discussed this matter with BJP State president Purandeswari in Rajahmundry. They explained to her that there are chances of Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy contesting as an independent in Anaparthi, and if that happens, there will be problems in MP vote sharing as well.

According to sources, the political predominance of the Reddy castes mainly in Anaparthi came up for discussion at the meeting. It is learnt that the BJP also expressed a positive opinion on the change of the candidate in Anaparthi.