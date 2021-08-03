Reconsider decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant : Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporators on Monday organised a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue in support of the ongoing agitation in Delhi against the Central government's decision on privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The protest was conducted under the aegis of GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. The Mayor said the fight will continue till the Central government withdraws its decision.

Extending his support to the Ukku stir, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said, "We will not tolerate the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at any cost."

The Minister demanded the Centre to reconsider the decision on 100 per cent disinvestment of VSP, which employs one lakh people directly and indirectly. The Minister recalled that the State government was against the Centre's move. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written letters to the Prime Minister, he added.

If the BJP government was concerned about the loss-making steel plant, the Minister said, it should allocate its own mines. "Otherwise, it should be merged with public sector companies like NMDC and SAIL," he mentioned.

He said the ruling party is extending support to the JAC representatives in the ongoing Ukku stir.

Similarly, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna visited the camp and extended support to the agitation. Speaking on the occasion, he said Andhra Pradesh opposes the decision to privatise the VSP and that it was unfair for the Central government to act recklessly.

Further, Ramakrishna said the State legislature had passed a resolution against the Centre's decision on VSP and a resolution was also passed at the GVMC council meeting.

GVMC corporators, chairmen of various corporations and YSRCP leaders participated in the protest.