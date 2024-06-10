Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day

Visakhapatnam: Even as both government and private schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to embark on a fresh academic year from June 12, it gets postponed for a day.

Following the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the commencement of the academic year has been put off for a day this year.

As the academic schedule gets filled with lesson plans and guidelines, the education department officials made elaborate arrangements to reopen the schools as per the schedule fixed.

However, on June 12, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Naidu was supposed to take oath as the CM of AP on June 9. As it coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, the muhurat for Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony has been rescheduled on June 12.

Andhra Pradesh essayed a crucial part in the NDA 3.0. The TDP gave the alliance a much-needed boost and played an imperative role for the NDA to form the government at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled on June 12.

It is on the same date, schools across Andhra Pradesh are supposed to be reopened.

However, as the teacher community aspires to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the CM-designate, representations have been given by union leaders to put off the reopening of schools for a day.

An official announcement regarding the postponement of reopening of schools was released on Sunday as many teachers aspired to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu on Wednesday.

The school bell is all set to ring from June 13.