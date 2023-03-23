RINL receives 'JCSSI Ispat Suraksha Puraskar Award'

RINL received prestigious national level safety awards 'Ispat Suraksha Puraskar Award' during the annual award function organised by Joint Committee on Safety, Health and Environment in the Steel Industry at SSO, Ranchi on Wednesday. The VSP bagged four prizes in BF and raw materials zone for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Maintenance and service zones bagged the award for the year 2021-22. VSP received the prestigious award for 'Zero Fatal Accident involving Contract Labour' for the year 2022.





The 'Joint Committee on Safety, Health & Environment in the Steel Industry' (JCSSI), formerly known as 'Standing Committee on Safety for the Steel Industry' (SCSSI) came into existence on 27th April, 1973 with a primary objective of safeguarding valuable human resource against possible hazards in steel industry. JCSSI is a unique national level bipartite forum comprising management and trade union representatives from both the public and private sector steel companies. CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi lauded the team for bagging the award at the national level.



