RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest

Visakhapatnam: The RINL boxing team, trained at RINL’s sports facility emerged victorious at the All India Inter-Steel Boxing Competition held from March 11th to 13th the TATA Steel Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The RINL team showcased exceptional skills and won the overall championship. The team secured trophies in both sub-junior and junior categories, with three gold medals in the sub junior division and two gold medals in the junior division.

Three outstanding boxers have been selected to represent the Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) Boxing team in the upcoming National Sub Junior Boxing Competition scheduled from March 18 in Noida.CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt congratulated the boxing team, commending their performance. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent in sports and games, emphasising the organisation’s role as a responsible corporate entity. Director (Personnel) SC Pandey appreciated the achievements of the team.