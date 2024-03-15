  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest

RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The RINL boxing team, trained at RINL’s sports facility emerged victorious at the All India Inter-Steel Boxing Competition held from...

Visakhapatnam: The RINL boxing team, trained at RINL’s sports facility emerged victorious at the All India Inter-Steel Boxing Competition held from March 11th to 13th the TATA Steel Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The RINL team showcased exceptional skills and won the overall championship. The team secured trophies in both sub-junior and junior categories, with three gold medals in the sub junior division and two gold medals in the junior division.

Three outstanding boxers have been selected to represent the Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) Boxing team in the upcoming National Sub Junior Boxing Competition scheduled from March 18 in Noida.CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt congratulated the boxing team, commending their performance. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent in sports and games, emphasising the organisation’s role as a responsible corporate entity. Director (Personnel) SC Pandey appreciated the achievements of the team.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X