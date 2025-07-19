Live
- Mini lorry gets stuck in damaged drain
- From Earth to Space: The Role of AI in Space Exploration
- All poll promises will be fulfilled: Narayana
- Left parties will join hands to check ‘communal’ BJP: Ramakrishna
- Yemeni man lives 14 years with bullet in skull
- Mother of missing student seeks CJI intervention
- Clarification issued on tax notices to bakeries and tea shops
- Youth workshop begins in Mangaluru
- CM slams BJP for claiming ‘false credit’ over Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
- Gang clash in Ramanagara: 4 assaulted, abducted over old rivalry, locals alarmed by armed goons
Role of values, culture in innovation stressed
Visakhapatnam: Chairmanof CII Andhra Pradesh Murali Krishna Gannamani said values and culture are invisible forces that drive behaviour, spark...
Visakhapatnam: Chairmanof CII Andhra Pradesh Murali Krishna Gannamani said values and culture are invisible forces that drive behaviour, spark innovation, and ensure resilience, making them indispensable for building enduring institutions.
Speaking at the third CII Andhra Pradesh HR conclave that focused on the theme ‘building value and institution through values and culture’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said the modern workforce is diverse, dynamic and increasingly hybrid and presents unique challenges and opportunities. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 future of jobs report, 68 percent of global employers identify cultural alignment as a critical driver of talent retention and organisational agility, he noted.
Founder and chief strategist of The Strategist K Srinivas Rao spoke on how to manage value and fine-tune global code to the local code of business, changing tenured employees to value champions.
Briefing about the theme of the conclave, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO Amardeep Mishra emphasised the significance of values, culture, and ethics within organisations.
Deputy Director in-charge, ESIC SK Sahoo explained details of the SPREE (Scheme for Promoting Registration of Employers and Employees) initiative.
Chief operating officer, Oasis Fertility redefined the role of organisational culture for India’s growth. He mentioned that culture is a standard to be upheld daily across all levels of the organisation.
Director, People and Culture, Warner Bros, Discovery Prem J emphasised that organisational culture must be considered as a core business asset.
A report on ‘building value and institution through values and culture’ was unveiled on the occasion.