Role of values, culture in innovation stressed

Visakhapatnam: Chairmanof CII Andhra Pradesh Murali Krishna Gannamani said values and culture are invisible forces that drive behaviour, spark innovation, and ensure resilience, making them indispensable for building enduring institutions.

Speaking at the third CII Andhra Pradesh HR conclave that focused on the theme ‘building value and institution through values and culture’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said the modern workforce is diverse, dynamic and increasingly hybrid and presents unique challenges and opportunities. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 future of jobs report, 68 percent of global employers identify cultural alignment as a critical driver of talent retention and organisational agility, he noted.

Founder and chief strategist of The Strategist K Srinivas Rao spoke on how to manage value and fine-tune global code to the local code of business, changing tenured employees to value champions.

Briefing about the theme of the conclave, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO Amardeep Mishra emphasised the significance of values, culture, and ethics within organisations.

Deputy Director in-charge, ESIC SK Sahoo explained details of the SPREE (Scheme for Promoting Registration of Employers and Employees) initiative.

Chief operating officer, Oasis Fertility redefined the role of organisational culture for India’s growth. He mentioned that culture is a standard to be upheld daily across all levels of the organisation.

Director, People and Culture, Warner Bros, Discovery Prem J emphasised that organisational culture must be considered as a core business asset.

A report on ‘building value and institution through values and culture’ was unveiled on the occasion.