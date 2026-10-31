Rs 66 lakh fake currency notes create a flutter

Visakhapatnam: Two days before local body polls, the seizure of Rs.66 lakh of fake currency notes is creating anxiety among voters. The seizure raises suspicions about whether such fake currency has been circulated during the poll campaign.

Contesting candidates mobilise crowds as part of the poll campaign and pay each supporter a minimum amount to cover daily expenses, including food.

Maharanipeta police apprehended four persons for their alleged involvement in a racket exchanging colour photocopies of Indian currency notes for genuine money. They seized fake currency worth Rs 66 lakh, along with a dummy pistol, during a raid at a hotel near Jagadamba Junction on Friday.

The arrests were made as part of security arrangements for the GVMC 2nd Ordinary Elections–2026. During inspections of lodges and hotels within the Maharanipeta police station limits, officials received information about a group allegedly attempting to circulate fake Rs 500 notes in exchange for genuine currency.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector A. Manoj Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the hotel and apprehended four suspects: Pangi Kondababu, Bevara Sai, I. Durga Prasad and Velagada Dinesh.

During the search, police seized 200 bundles containing colour photocopies of Rs.500 currency notes, with 66 notes in each bundle, totaling Rs.66 lakh. A dummy pistol was also recovered from the accused persons’ bag.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects allegedly revealed that they were part of a network involved in exchanging fake Rs 500 notes for genuine currency through different intermediaries.

According to the police, the four accused allegedly coordinated with other persons identified as Vinod, Vamsi and Chandu. Their responsibilities included arranging prospective parties, transporting the fake currency, identifying individuals through photographs, keeping watch on the surroundings and facilitating the exchange transactions.

Police further mentioned that, based on the accused’s preliminary statements, similar transactions had allegedly taken place earlier in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The Maharanipeta police have launched a further investigation to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the alleged network. The police are investigating in all angles, including the possibility of fake currencies circulated in the poll campaigning.