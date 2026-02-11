Saarathi Finance Hits the Road in Visakhapatnam to Champion MSME Growth

Visakhapatnam, February 10, 2026:Saarathi Finance, an MSME focused non banking financial company, organised a bike rally in Visakhapatnam to strengthen brand visibility, encourage employee engagement, and deepen its connect with local business communities.

The rally saw participation from close to 30 team members, including senior leadership and branch representatives, reflecting strong cross functional involvement across credit, legal, technical, and business teams.

Visakhapatnam and the wider Andhra Pradesh region are emerging as significant centres of MSME growth, supported by improving infrastructure, expanding trade networks, and rising entrepreneurial activity. The state hosts several lakh registered micro, small and medium enterprises across manufacturing, food processing, textiles, logistics, and services, making MSMEs a key pillar of regional employment and industrial output. At the national level, India’s MSME sector contributes around 30 percent to the country’s GDP and nearly half of total exports, underscoring the importance of high growth states such as Andhra Pradesh in strengthening the broader economic landscape.

As MSMEs continue to drive regional economic momentum, financial institutions are placing greater emphasis on deeper community presence and closer interaction with local enterprises.

The bike rally served as a visible outreach effort that combined team building with market engagement. By bringing employees together beyond the workplace, the initiative aimed to strengthen shared purpose, improve collaboration across functions, and enhance awareness of Saarathi Finance among local stakeholders.

Ronak Jain, Chief Credit Officer at Saarathi Finance, who also led the initiative, said, “Strong relationships with local business communities are essential to meaningful financial inclusion. Initiatives like this keep our teams closely connected to the markets we serve while strengthening internal collaboration and energy. Andhra Pradesh is emerging as an important MSME growth hub, and we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs here with responsible and accessible financial solutions.”

Through initiatives that integrate employee participation with community outreach, Saarathi Finance continues to expand engagement across key MSME markets while reinforcing a culture of collaboration, visibility, and purpose driven growth.