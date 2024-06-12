Sadhu Parishad chief criticises Sarada peetham seer

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy made it clear that the peetham does not belong to any political party and all are welcome to his ashram as devotees.

Even as a majority of the visitors to the peetham belong to political parties from different states, an army of YSRCP leaders keep revisiting the peetham to seek his blessings, including included constituency in-charges and Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, raising objections over the statement made by Swaroopanandendra Swamy, president of AP Sadhu Parishad Sri Srinivasananda Saraswati said people lost faith in ‘Swamjis’ as the seer of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham converted the ashram into a political ashram.

On the pretext of protecting the Hindu Dharma, the peetham’s seer was busy serving the YSRCP leaders, he criticised. “When Hindu temples were vandalised, where did the seer disappear? Why had he not uttered a word to safeguard the temples during the YSRCP’s rule? However, he is now playing a different tune to suit his convenience and the new government,” he said, demanding cancellation of lands allotted to Swaroopanandendra Swamy by the AP and Telangana governments.