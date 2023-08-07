Sappa honoured with ‘Nartana Vibhushana’

Rajamahendravaram: Well-known Natyacharya of Rajamahendravaram, Dr Sappa Durga Prasad, who brought fame to Andhra Natyam and Andhra Pradesh art field at international level, was honoured on Sunday under the joint auspices of Hyderabad-based spiritual foundation Rudraksha Vaibhavam and Sri Lalitha Kala Samakhya. In this programme held at Harihara Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad, he was awarded the title of ‘Nartana Vibhushana’ and presented with a Suvarna Simha Thalatam.

Rudraksha Vaibhavam president Maharishi Krishna Chamundeswara, former Minister of Telangana Dr Shankara Rao, former Minister Nannapaneni Rajakumari, film actors Jeeva, Pradeep and other celebrities spoke about Sappa Durgaprasad’s great services to the dance field.

Journalist M Venkateswara Rao and Lions Club president Vijayakumar organised the programme. Remarkably, this is the ninth lion head (Simha Thalatam) honour for Dr Sappa Durgaprasad, who has already received thousands of honours and titles in the country and abroad.