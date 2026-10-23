SCoR organises ‘Jan Samvad’ campaign across stations to enhance passenger engagement

Visakhapatnam: South Coast Railway (SCoR) organised a ‘Jan Samvad’ campaign across more than 350 stations on Thursday to strengthen direct communication between the railways and the public, enhance passenger awareness and encourage public participation in improving railway services and amenities.

As part of the initiative, General Manager, South Coast Railway, Sandeep Mathur, directed railway officers to interact with passengers and members of the public, obtain their feedback and suggestions and understand their expectations regarding railway services and passenger amenities.

The campaign witnessed extensive participation, with more than 220 officers and over 800 supervisors and staff engaging with passengers and members of the public. More than 17,500 people participated in the interactive sessions across the zone, sharing their views, suggestions and grievances concerning railway services, station facilities and passenger amenities.

The General Manager also led a cleanliness drive at Visakhapatnam railway station as part of the ongoing ‘Pakhwada’, highlighting the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene and ensuring a clean and pleasant environment for passengers. The GM interacted with the passengers at the station to receive feedback. Railway officers and staff participated in similar activities across stations.

The ‘Jan Samvad’ campaign provides a platform for direct interaction between railway officials, passengers and the public to understand passenger needs, address concerns and gather valuable suggestions for improving railway services. During the campaign, railway officials and staff also sensitised passengers about railway safety, cleanliness, responsible travel practices and the proper use of railway premises.

South Coast Railway encouraged passengers to share their experiences, feedback and suggestions concerning station facilities, passenger amenities and overall travel experience.