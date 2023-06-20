SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Anakapalli district police jointly destroyed 1,400 liters of liquid jaggery on Tuesday.

As per the instructions of Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna and SEB Joint Director B. Vijaya Bhaskar, SEB Payakaraopeta station SI Rameswara Rao destroyed 1,400 liters of jaggery pulp near Rajayyapeta sea coast. The pulp was said to be used for making illicit liquor.

The exercise happened in the presence of Task Force Enforcement Inspector Sheikh Meera Saheb, SEB station staff and QRT team.