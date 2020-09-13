Semester-end exams take off in a smooth manner at VIIT

Visakhapatnam: Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) conducted day one of the semester-end examinations for 1,200 final year B Tech students on Saturday.



Rector of the institute V Madhusudhan Rao said that adequate measures were taken to conduct examinations for the final year students in the campus.

More than 95 per cent of students attended the examination. Students were directed at the entry point based on their branch. Apart from arranging a special isolation examination hall, thermal screening and sanitisation were carried out for the students. Markings were arranged to maintain social distancing.

Principal of the institution B Arundathi said that online quiz and semester end exams were conducted in a hassle-free manner as per the guidelines of JNTUK, Kakinada.

She added that invigilators were provided with face shields, gloves and hand sanitisers. Deans, HoDs and discipline coordinators monitored the examination.