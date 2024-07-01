Shanka Brata Bagchi assumes charge as CP

Visakhapatnam: There will be zero tolerance towards corruption and those entering the police station should be respected, said Shanka Brata Bagchi.

Assuming charge as the City Commissioner of Police here on Monday, he expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him an opportunity to serve the city. "Among the top priorities, measures will be taken to stop cannabis transportation from neighbouring states as ganja is getting transported from other states with Visakhapatnam as a transit hub," he informed.

The CP stated that there is a huge response for the 'operation Parivartan'.

Stressing on the need to serve the public effectively, the CP underlined the need to respect those approaching police stations. "No one should misbehave with the public. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in corruption," the CP assured.

Recalling his personal experience, the CP stated that he has an attachment towards Vizag. "When people recommended to go to Switzerland for the honeymoon, I preferred Vizag as I promised my wife that I will take her to a city that's blessed with both the coast and hills," the CP mentioned, adding that he feels proud to work in the city.