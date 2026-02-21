Special rituals held before inaugural of jewellery showroom

Visakhapatnam: Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami visited the new showroom of Vysyaraju Jewellers, Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Vedic scholar and philosopher emphasised the importance of ethical business practices, devotion and service to the society. He blessed the management and staff, wishing them continued success, growth and the goodwill of customers.

The management of Vysyaraju Jewellers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Swami for blessing the new showroom which is scheduled to be inaugurated on February 22 (Sunday).

