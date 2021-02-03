Spread awareness among people to exercise their franchise: SEC

Visakhapatnam: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar said the voting percentage in the ensuing village panchayat elections in Visakhapatnam needs to be increased from the previous turnout that touched 75 per cent.

After taking part in a review meeting with the district officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he pointed out that even in the neighbouring district like Vizianagaram, the voter turnout reached 90 per cent in the last elections.

Though Visakhapatnam gains significance in several aspects, Ramesh Kumar said that the district lags behind in terms of registering a good voting percentage.

Keeping this in view, he exhorted the authorities concerned to build confidence among people, increase the security arrangements and infuse confidence in the public to exercise their right sans any fear.

The SEC was here in the city as a part of his tour to the North Andhra region to take stock of the arrangements made for the ensuing local body elections. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration for the panchayat polls, the SEC said that awareness needs to be built among people to exercise their franchise judiciously.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, the SEC exhorted the authorities concerned to create a conducive environment for the voters with an intense focus on maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols. He maintained that the objective to conduct local body polls is to strengthen the Constitution.

Ramesh Kumar made it clear that the State Election Commission is not completely against unanimous elections. "Panchayat elections serve as the foundation for a healthy Constitution. They pave way for the development of the backward classes and bring out leadership qualities among women. These can be made possible only if the voters exercise their right without giving it a skip. By encouraging unanimous elections, those belonging to the backward classes will not get much opportunity to exhibit their leadership qualities," emphasised Ramesh Kumar, adding that a surveillance cell will be launched on Wednesday to receive feedback and grievances from the public about the election process. The SEC added that he would be visiting Gollalagunta, Jaggampeta in East Godavari district where the spouse of a sarpanch candidate was found hanging from a tree in a field.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Visakhapatnam district SP B Krishna Rao, DIG, Visakhapatnam range, LKV Ranga Rao and election observer Praveen Kumar were present.