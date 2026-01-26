Sri Sathya Sai Run and Ride-2026 reflected spirit of unity

Visakhapatnam: Showcasing the spirit of unity, 6,800 participants took part in the ‘Sri Sathya Sai Run and Ride – 2026’ organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi flagged off the run at Kalimata temple held in different categories at RK Beach. Addressing the gathering, Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that the event reflected the noble message of promoting unity in the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam. With an objective of promoting the spirit of unity and championing the FIT India Movement, the run was organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. R Lakshmana Rao, state president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, said that the run and ride was not only a physical activity but also a selfless service inspired by the teachings of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. PRSN Naidu, district president of the organisation and state coordinators took part.