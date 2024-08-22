State government reaches out to victims in all possible manner

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited King George Hospital and enquired about treatment provided to the victims who have seriously been injured in a reactor explosion that occurred at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district.

After visiting Medicover Hospitals, the Chief Minister met victims getting treated at the KGH and enquired about their condition.

Some of the victims’ family members and relatives expressed their concern to the Chief Minister. They complained that the management totally neglected the employees and they came to know about the incident quite late. “So far, the management did not respond to the incident,” they lamented and demanded strict action against the management.

After reaching Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Chief Minister met the accident victims, checked their condition and offered solace, providing moral support to them. The CM personally checked with the victims how they were being treated in the hospital and encouraged them to communicate in case they felt any inconvenience. Responding to the CM, the victims mentioned that they were recovering steadily and getting quality treatment.

After meeting the victims, the Chief Minister interacted with relatives of the victims in the hospital and gave them confidence that the state government will extend its support to them not only through compensation but also beyond. “The state government has come up with a concrete action plan to avoid industrial accidents. However, the reactor blast took place before the action plan became a reality. Steps will be taken to conduct safety audits in order to avoid such accidents from repeating,” the Chief Minister assured.

An exgratia of Rs.1 crore was announced for each deceased family. This apart, Rs.50 lakh will be provided to those who have been severely injured and Rs.25 lakh for the partially injured.

Apart from assuring quality treatment to the accident victims, the Chief Minister said that plastic surgery would also be considered for victims in need of it.