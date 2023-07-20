State witnesses tremendous growth': YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy expressed confidence that the YSRCP is sure to emerge victorious in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said even if the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan teams up with two or three parties, no Opposition could come in the way of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's victory. "Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing tremendous development for the past four years and the state government is equally focused on welfare of the people," Subba Reddy reiterated.

Responding to BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president D Purandeswari's recent comments on the debts incurred by the state government, Subba Reddy wondered how come the new BJP state president failed to see the development of the state and is resorting to criticism alone.

Speaking about appointing the new YSRCP district president, the party's North Andhra regional coordinator assured that the exercise would be taken up in a day or two.