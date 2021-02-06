X
Steel plant will be saved : Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be protected beyond politics, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday night, the minister said YSRCP MPs and MLAs will take the lead to save the Vizag Steel Plant at any cost.

Srinivasa Rao stated that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to keep the Vizag Steel Plant in the public sector.

He demanded the Center to withdraw its decision as it hurts people of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about SEC N Ramesh Kumar, the minister said the State Election Commissioner is acting unconstitutionally.

Nimmagadda's decision on Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was inhumane, Srinivasa Rao said.

Talking about MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's resignation, the minister demanded him to submit his resignation in required format. The minister said it was nothing but a publicity stunt.

