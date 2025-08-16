Stree Shakti aims to empower women, says Anagani Satyaprasad

Visakhapatnam: The aim of the coalition government is to make women in the State financially independent and grow economically, said Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Anagani Satyaprasad.

Speaking after the launch of the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme that aims to provide free travel for women in RTC buses across the State at the Maddilapalem RTC depot, the minister said that despite the financial burden, Rs.1,942 crore was being spent on the scheme for its implementation.

Through the scheme, 74 per cent of the RTC buses have been allotted for women to travel, he informed.

Further, Satyaprasad mentioned that through the scheme, the financial burden of women belonging to poor and middle-class families will be reduced by Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000 per month. He said that the coalition government is implementing schemes for women as promised. Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat expressed hope that with the availability of free bus services, women will have an opportunity to come out of their homes and get jobs.

RTC officials informed that 576 buses have been readied for free bus travel for women in Visakhapatnam district.City Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the coalition government is successfully implementing the Super Six schemes. He said that the free bus facility will reduce the financial burden on women.

Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju termed the scheme as an innovative scheme. He suggested that people should always remember the coalition government which is providing several facilities to women.

South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas said that the coalition government is fulfilling all the promises made to the people.

District Collector MN Harendira Prasad and Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said that the free bus ride is a silent revolution.

Marking the occasion, zero fare tickets were handed over to women travelling in buses.

Later, the minister travelled in a city bus till Yendada. He was accompanied by MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, TDP district president Gandi Babji, former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, RTC Regional Manager Appalanaidu, and GVMC corporators.Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha flagged off the Stree Shakti scheme in Anakapalli. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister stressed that the scheme is beneficial for the women in terms of meeting education and job purposes. “As part of the poll promises made, the NDA government is fulfilling all the promises made in a hassle-free manner. Also, for the safety and security of women passengers and women conductors, CCTV cameras have been installed in the buses,” the Home Minister mentioned, appealing to people to adhere to law and order maintenance, set goals and work towards achievingthem.