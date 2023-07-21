  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Students, parents should be aware of possible VISA frauds

Advocate Kaveti Srinivas Rao explaining international and immigration laws to students and parents at a programme at NBM Law College in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

Advocate Kaveti Srinivas Rao explaining international and immigration laws to students and parents at a programme at NBM Law College in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Noted advocate Kaveti Srinivas Rao advised students and parents to be careful as there are many frauds in the pretext of foreign...

Visakhapatnam: Noted advocate Kaveti Srinivas Rao advised students and parents to be careful as there are many frauds in the pretext of foreign education and visas. Participating in a conference held on international and immigration laws at NBM Law College in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he stated that fraudsters are targeting students and their parents, who encourage their wards to pursue higher education abroad. He appealed to the parents to be vigilant about fake visas related to America, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

He advised them to make a proper enquiry before making any major decision. The reputation of the company and the job offer letter should be examined thoroughly, he suggested. Srinivas Rao said cyber criminals from Nigeria and Africa are charging Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and issuing fake degree certificates to candidates. To overcome these issues, he explained the precautions to be taken. NBM Law College Principal DV Ramana, faculty, law students and staff participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad