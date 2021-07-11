Swachh Bharat campaign launched at Visakhapatnam railway station

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division organised an awareness programme 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' among the public to ensure maintenance of cleanliness of their surroundings.

The fortnight-long campaign, launched at Visakhapatnam railway stationon Sunday, was rolled out by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Visakh Refinery in association with Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

The Swachh Bharat volunteers, housekeeping staff at the station participated in the campaign to create awareness among the passengers to keep the workplaces and public places clean.

A Swachhata pledge was administered by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava to the gathering at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said that 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan' is the most powerful tool to make India the cleanest nation. The mission helped in containing the pandemic to a great extent. Using a mask, maintaining physical distance and adopting a hygienic way of living in the pandemic time should be followed, he added.

Chief General Manager (I/C) / HPCL, Visakh Refinery Ramanathan Ramakrishnan appreciated the efforts of railway authorities in keeping the railway premises and trains clean and for bagging several awards on Swachhta.

General Manager (HR), HPCL K Nagesh, lauded the services of railway officials for maintaining high standards of cleanliness at stations.