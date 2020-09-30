Swachhata Pakhwada concludes at Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Visakhapatnam: As part of Swachhata Pakhwada, Swachh Bharat programme was conducted at Visakhapatnam Port Trust for the last 15 days.



On the concluding day, VPT chairman K Rama Mohana Rao took part in the clean-up activities and administered the pledge of Swachh Bharat in the presence of IRSME CVO J Pradeep Kumar, secretary C Harichandran, HoDs, officers and employees.

While addressing the gathering, the chairman of the VPT informed that keeping the surroundings clean is the primary duty of every employee and will also aid in improving the health of the people. He cautioned against over-exploitation of natural resources as it would lead to dire consequences.

The chairman appreciated the sanitary staff who observed Swachh Pakhwada effectively and the programme was held by following the Covid-19 protocols.