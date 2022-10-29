Taxpayers are soldiers: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Visakhapatnam: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said revenue is the key source for good governance and businessmen who pay tax on time are the true patriots of the country.

Attending as chief guest at the Trade Advisory Committee meeting organised with industrialists, businessmen, trade association members and chartered accountants from various sectors here on Friday, the minister said the industrialists were equal to the soldiers.

He said a trade advisory committee has been set up to coordinate discussions between the tax payers and officials of the tax collection departments.

Further, Rajendranath mentioned that the committee meets once in three months and discusses the problems of the traders and come up with suggestions to resolve the same.

Visakhapatnam MP M VV Satyanarayana, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, and others were present.