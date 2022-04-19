TDP govt ignored welfare of people: Mutyala

Visakhapatnam: Reacting to the allegations made by the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against the government regarding the implementation of welfare schemes, the Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala questioned the TDP chief's political experience. He asked why Chandrababu Naidu, who has 40 years of political experience, had failed to launch the welfare schemes during his tenure.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mutyala Naidu alleged that the opposition was making false allegations against the government. The TDP chief claims to have a lot of experience but why the volunteer system was not introduced during his regime, wondered the Dy CM.

He alleged that the people were looted in the state in the garb of Janmabhoomi committees that intended to take welfare schemes closer to the beneficiaries.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there was a situation where bribes were accepted to provide any kind of service in the past. However, the situation is very different now. He said the YSRCP was providing a corruption-free government in the state.

He said the village and ward secretariat system was made available and the schemes were brought to the people at their doorstep.

On the development of villages, Mutyala Naidu said he would do his best for the development of each village in the next two years.

He said works were launched to provide drinking water tap connection to each household in the villages and they would be completed at the earliest.

Further, Mutyala Naidu stated that buildings of secretariats and health centres would be completed soon.

Referring to the condition of the roads in the state, the Deputy CM said the present situation was a result of the previous government's negligence. He added that the YSRCP government is developing roads with an investment of Rs.2 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, arriving in Visakhapatnam after taking charge as a Deputy Chief Minister, he visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy devasthanam and performed special puja at the shrine.