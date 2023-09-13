  • Menu
TDP leaders shifted to police station
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary Constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, vice president Nandavarapu Somulu, other leaders Murthy Patnaik and Kampara Anand were arrested and taken to Gopalapatnam police station.

The arrests happened when they were reaching the GVMC Gandhi statue to participate in the hunger strike called out by the TDP against the arrest of the party's chief N Chandrababu Naidu.



Women who came to the GVMC statue to extend their support to the hunger strike were bundled up into police vehicles.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) was placed under house arrest by the police. Following the restrictions, he staged a protest at his residence.



TDP Visakhpatnam MLA V Ramakrishna Babu and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were stopped by the police when they were trying to reach the hunger strike camp.

