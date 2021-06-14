TDP should stop damaging brand image of Vizag: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao requested the Opposition not to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he appealed to all parties to come together to extend support in reclaiming the lands encroached by the TDP leaders.

Further, the Minister said the TDP tarnished the brand image of Visakhapatnam as many corrupt leaders ruled the State earlier. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to rebuild the image by making it an executive capital," the Minister said.

Using the loopholes of Abolished Estates and Inam Acts, Srinivasa Rao alleged, TDP leaders have encroached government lands in the city.

He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no discrimination between the ruling party and the Opposition. Further, Srinivasa Rao said the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not have any grip over the party leaders and it led to land scams during his regime.

Soon, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Vizag lands will be made available to the public and action will be initiated against those involved in the scam, the minister informed.