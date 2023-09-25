Ten Courts Building Complex inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: At a time when growth is witnessed, litigation graph too would go up. As a result, the system will require more qualified talent in the shape of good advocates, said Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

Inaugurating the 10 Courts Building Complex in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Chief Justice said he was glad to deliver the baby which was conceived in 2017. He lauded the administrative judges and others for the continuous efforts made to establish the complex despite a procedural delay.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice said Visakhapatnam is known for producing stalwarts in the legal field, including Sastry and DV Subba Rao. “The city has a cosmopolitan character and by mixing diverse cultures, a balance is being maintained. Visakhapatnam established marine trade routes with the Middle East and now it is a commercial hub of the entire state.” Following the growth in the region, the Chief Justice stressed on the infrastructure development and said some more projects would be added in future, including air conditioning the courts in AP.

The complex was set up at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore. The court complex was inaugurated in the presence of AP High Court Judges Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice U Durga Prasad Rao, Justice Ch.Manavendranath Roy and Justice Ravi Cheemalapati and Visakhapatnam Bar Association members.