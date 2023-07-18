Live
The Hans India known for its local flavour: Saikanth Varma
The GVMC Commissioner says the newspaper was part of his civil services preparation journey
Visakhapatnam: The Hans India is known for its local flavour, pointed out Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma here on Monday.
“Back then, when I was preparing for civil services, I used to read The Hans India to know more about Andhra Pradesh and Telangana news. The newspaper was part of my civil services preparation journey,” shared the Municipal Commissioner.
Taking part as a chief guest at The Hans India 12th anniversary celebrations here on Monday, the Municipal Commissioner recalled his association with the newspaper when he was preparing for the civil services. “I hope that the newspaper will increase its circulation base and earn the top spot in future,” the Civic chief wished the Hans team.
Expressing happiness to be part of the 12th anniversary celebrations, Saikanth Varma said on a personal level, it was quite heartening and a happy occasion for him to be part of the celebrations. “I want The Hans India to take good initiatives of the city way forward, especially the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign and ‘Swachh Survekshan’, deliver the message to the masses and encourage them to extend their support to the endeavour,” elaborated Saikanth Varma.
Stating that The Hans India has been quite supportive to the corporation’s initiatives, the civic chief called for further support to partner with the corporation for promoting the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign and make the city sustainable and eco-friendly.
The Hans India Chief of Bureau, Visakhapatnam Rani Devalla, principal correspondent Vasu Potnuru, general manager (Advertisement) KVM Prasad, assistant manager K Ramesh, assistant general manager (Circulation) BVR Sastry, HMTV Visakhapatnam Bureau chief Sukavasi Anuradha, among others, participated in the anniversary celebrations.