Three reported dead due to unidentified disease in Visakhapatnam tribal areas

An incurable disease is reportedly spreading in Visakhapatnam where three deaths occurred in course of the week, which is causing a huge concern. In Tokarai, a remote area of ​​Dharakonda panchayat in GK street zone, there was a sudden symptoms in people such as swelling all over the body and people died within two or three days. Locals say two children and a woman have gone missing over the past week with similar symptoms.

A woman named Sushila died on the way to the hospital due to swelling all over her body. She was earlier taken to Dharakonda Primary Health Center where her health condition was said to be in serious condition and the staff thereby referred her to Chintapalli CHC. She disappeared in the middle of the road while moving her there. It is worrying that three people have died in a week.

Two other children locally became ill with similar symptoms. Locals say the roads in the village have been damaged by heavy rains for the past few days, making it impossible to get to the hospital even in an emergency. Corona fears that paramedics will not come to the village and that they will not receive the minimum medical services. The people are seeking authorities immediate response to the deaths. Also wants authorities to organize a medical camp and conduct tests for everyone.