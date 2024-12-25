Tibetan Youth Congress members visit Gandhi Centre

Visakhapatnam: Travelling on motorcycles and seeking world peace, youths from Tibetan Youth Congress visited the Gandhi Centre at the premises of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Gandhi Centre president V Balamohan Das, vice president Narava Prakasa Rao, joint secretary KSN Murthy briefed the Tibetan youth that the entire country is following Mahatma Gandhi’s footsteps. They mentioned that anything can be achieved with non-violence.

Speaking on the occasion, Tibetan Youth Congress leader Gonpo Dhundup stated that Tibet desires peace. He said that he came to Visakhapatnam on a tour seeking the cooperation of the people of India.

Telugu writer Dwibhashyam Rajeswara Rao, members of the centre Raju, Mastan Reddy, Krishna Rao and Suresh participated in the meeting.