Trade leaders boycott commercial engagement with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Visakhapatnam:In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, trade leaders, including jewelry, travel and tourism resolved to boycott all forms of commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The decision was made at a national conference of trade leaders led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a collective representing the interests of traders, small businesses across the country.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have been facing a backlash ever since it announced military assistance to Pakistan.

Showcasing economic unity, the Tours and Travels Association (TTAA) members officially call for a boycott of selling or promoting any tourism to Turkey and Azerbaijan. “Andhra Pradesh contributes to Azerbaijan travel space as about 8,000 passengers travel. Most of the travelers from AP include the younger generation and AP contributes about Rs 750 crore in the form of tourism package and shopping,” said president of TTAA K Vijay Mohan.

He stated that the association took the call because Turkey and Azerbaijan are standing with Pakistan against India’s fight on terrorism.

Also, about 3,000 passengers travel to Turkey. Istanbul, a historical and cultural hub, while Antalya, a coastal city, also witnesses significant tourism numbers and most of the travelers from AP include youngsters and elderly as they are considered MICE and wedding destinations.

The TTAA wrote to Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo Airlines, asking him to reconsider ties with Turkish Airlines and requested him to rethink of suspending all ties and agreement with Turkish Airlines.