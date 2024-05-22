Live
Just In
Train chugs out of Visahkapatnam station leaving behind two coaches
In a bizarre incident, the Janmabhoomi Superfast Express chugged out of Visakhapatnam Station on Wednesday, leaving behind two coaches that got detached from the train.
Alerted by the railway officials at the station, the railway locomotive pilot stopped the train and brought it back to the station.
The Vijayawada-bound Express had covered some distance, leaving behind two AC coaches, which got delinked from the rest of the train.
The train departed at 6.20 a.m. and after a couple of minutes, the pilot learnt that two coaches were left behind at the station.
After the train returned to the station, railway personnel started rectifying the problem in the coupling. Railway officials said a technical problem caused the incident.
Officials said no one was hurt in the incident. However, it resulted in a delay of more than three hours in the train's departure.