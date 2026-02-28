Treat digital infra as core to make Vizag a trillion-dollar economy: APEDB CEO

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board CEO C M Saikanth Varma asserted that digital infrastructure must be treated as core city infrastructure on par with water, roads and electricity if Visakhapatnam is to evolve into a trillion-dollar regional economy.

Holding CII Visakhapatnam zone annual members meeting 2025–26 along with a session on ‘Visakhapatnam region growth blueprint: key drivers and economic transformation’, bringing together policymakers and industry leaders to outline a forward-looking roadmap for the region here on Friday, Saikanth Varma emphasised that modern cities must be evaluated on governance effectiveness, economic viability, investor confidence, quality of life, sustainability, and climate resilience.

Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as a national hub for AI computing and digital connectivity, supported by planned Gigawatt-scale AI data centres, an upcoming AI Hub (2026–2030), and new subsea cable landings strengthening its position along India’s eastern coast, he mentioned.

The Clean Energy Policy is catalysing investments from global majors including Google, ArcelorMittal, and Cognizant, he informed.

Highlighting that NITI Aayog has identified Visakhapatnam as one of India’s four key growth hubs, he stated that with the region contributing nearly 30 per cent to Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP, it must aim to become a trillion-dollar economy to support the state’s $2.4 trillion vision by 2047, the CEO said.