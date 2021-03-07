Tribals of Balapam panchayat seek protection, development

Visakhapatnam: The tribals of Balapam panchayat explained their woes to Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi on Saturday and appealed to her to save them from the Maoists.

Their representation to the MLA comes in the wake of the alleged murder of the ex-militia member Korra Pilku (35) belonging to Kothapalem village, GK Veedhi mandal on Friday night. The Maoists allegedly killed Pilku after branding him as an informer. The tribal is survived by his wife and four children.

Sharing details with The Hans India, Chintapalli ASP Vidhya Sagar Naidu said Pilku was forcibly dragged out of his house in the night and killed by the Maoists. "Those who tried to stop the Maoists, including women and children were being hit and injured. A year ago, Pilku was an active militia member. Later, he bid farewell to arms and joined the mainstream. As a department, we will try to reach out to the family of the deceased with all possible assistance," said the ASP.

Meanwhile, in their appeal to the MLA, the villagers mentioned that they had lost everything due to the Maoists and development at Balapam panchayat had come to a standstill. They also said that their children's education and health of the girls in the panchayat have badly been affected.

The tribals of Labadampalli, Digujanaba, Veeravaram, Gillelabanda, Korukonda and Kudumula villages in Balapam panchayat said that the government has to intervene and consider appropriate action for the development and protection of the locals.

Owing to the Maoists' threat, the tribals mentioned that the roads, schools, bridges and other amenities were not facilitated for decades in their villages.

It may be recalled that the Maoist-dominated Balapam panchayat in Chintapalli mandal witnessed panchayat elections after 15 years.