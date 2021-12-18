TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits ENC

Visakhapatnam: Governor of Telangana State and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday. During the visit, the Governor paid homage to the naval personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to the nation at the 'Smaran Sthal' Memorial in Naval Dockyard.

Dr Tamilisai was given a guided tour of an indigenously designed and built stealth Frigate, INS Shivalik and a submarine. Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, briefed the Governor on the role and responsibilities of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation.