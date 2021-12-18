  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits ENC

Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan onboard a submarine during her trip to the ENC in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan onboard a submarine during her trip to the ENC in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Governor of Telangana State and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday.

Visakhapatnam: Governor of Telangana State and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday. During the visit, the Governor paid homage to the naval personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to the nation at the 'Smaran Sthal' Memorial in Naval Dockyard.

Dr Tamilisai was given a guided tour of an indigenously designed and built stealth Frigate, INS Shivalik and a submarine. Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, briefed the Governor on the role and responsibilities of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X