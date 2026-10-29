Two people die, several trees uprooted as Arnab leaves a trail of destruction

visakhapatnam: Two people died in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli due to Cyclone Arnab.

At Managapalam village in Duvvada, A Devudu (65) died after coming into contact with snapped power lines submerged in rainwater.

In Anakapalli, Bhagya Lakshmi (55) died after she also came into contact with an electricity cable.

Strong winds and continuous rain uprooted numerous trees in various Visakhapatnam localities, including MVP Colony, Seethammadhara, Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, Ukkunagaram and Gajuwaka. Hoardings tore off their stands due to gusty winds. In many areas, tree branches fell on parked vehicles causing serious damage.

At Fishing Harbour, some of the anchored boats were damaged due to Cyclone Arnab. More than 50 boats bore the brunt of the cyclone.

NDRF teams, along with personnel from the police, APEPDCL and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, worked continuously in close coordination to ensure hassle-free traffic movement by clearing fallen trees and electric poles.

As trees fell on electric poles, power disruption continued on Tuesday. It was resumed the next day. Power restoration work was still in progress even on Wednesday late evening.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, Kasimkota in Anakapalli recorded the highest rainfall of 260.6 mm. At Atchutapuram, 234-mm of rainfall was registered, while Sabbavaram recorded 200-mm. Likewise, in Visakhapatnam, Gopalapatnam registered the highest rainfall of 352-mm, Pendurthi recorded 282.6-mm of rainfall, Gajuwaka registered 272-mm.

Due to the cyclone, crops were damaged across 3,114 hectares in Anandapuram, Bheemunipatnam, Padmanabham and Pendurthi mandals, officials informed.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the coastal villages of Palmanpeta and Korlayapeta in Payakaraopeta mandal of Anakapalli district to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

The sea turned turbulent due to the impact of the cyclone, resulting in significant losses for the fishing community. According to preliminary information, 16 traditional fishing boats belonging to fishermen from Palmanpet and Korlayapeta were swept away into the sea, while another 19 boats were damaged.

During her visit, Minister Anitha interacted with fishermen in the affected coastal areas and enquired about the extent of the losses they suffered. She also spoke to Fisheries Department officials to obtain details of the damage caused by Arnab.

Assuring the affected fishermen of the government’s support, the Home Minister said that the government would stand by them during this difficult time. She expressed concern over the losses suffered by the fishing community and assured them that their grievances would be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities.