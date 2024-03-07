Uncertainty lingers over YSRCP candidates in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : The ruling party YSRCP is yet to give clarity on the list of contesting candidates in Visakhapatnam which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing as the executive capital and placing it on a global map.

Even as constituency in-charges were appointed by the party high command, most of them are unlikely to continue as candidates.

In the past, four main constituencies, including Visakhapatnam East, West, South and North, were won by TDP candidates. Keeping this in view, the YSRCP is delaying the announcement of candidates with an aim of selecting strong candidates who would ensure victory in 2024 polls.

After getting elected as an MLA from the TDP ticket in south constituency, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar switched loyalties. However, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) continued in the TDP. Later, Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s resignation from Assembly opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was accepted by the Speaker.

In a bid to defeat the TDP in the core area of the city, the YSRCP plans to field strong candidates this election.

As part of the ‘Vision Visakha’ programme, the Chief Minister shared his vision for the city for the next decade. In order to make this a reality, the participation of the local MLAs plays an imperative part. It is because of this, the party high command did not confirm that the sitting MLAs would continue to contest again.

So far, there is no clarity on the candidature of Gajuwaka sitting MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Pendurthi MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj and Bheemli MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Denying the seat to Nagi Reddy, GVMC corporator Vurukuti Ramachandra Rao (Chandu) was appointed as Gajuwaka coordinator. However, his candidature in the constituency is yet to be confirmed as Nagi Reddy supporters strongly oppose Chandu.

When it comes to the rest of the constituencies, NREDCAP chairman and north constituency coordinator KK Raju, East constituency in-charge and Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, West constituency coordinator Adari Anand Kumar are in the fray.

The party is unlikely to change them now as sources say that there is almost no possibility for any change among these candidates in these three constituencies. Following which, they have intensified their campaign, covering a majority of wards in their respective constituencies, seeking support of the voters in the ensuing elections.

In the rest of the constituencies such as Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam south, Pendurthi and Bheemunipatnam, the sitting MLAs are in a ‘pause’ mode as they are yet to get a nod from the high command. Based on the confirmation, they will commence their election campaign.