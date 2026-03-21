Unemployed youth take out a rally welcoming job calendar release

Visakhapatnam: Expressing their appreciation for the State government’s newly released job calendar on the occasion of Ugadi festival, a number of unemployed youths organised a huge rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Member of Legislative Council and Government Whip Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao lauded the efforts of IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for institutionalising the annual job calendar system in the State on the similar lines of the Union Public Service Commission model at national level. He emphasised that the initiative reflects a forward-looking vision aimed at securing the future of unemployed youth.

The MLC stated that the job calendar that includes notifications for 10,060 posts across multiple government departments stands as a ‘historic milestone’ and fulfills assurances made during Lokesh’s popular ‘Yuvagalam Padayatra’. He recalled that during the yatra, Lokesh had directly interacted with job aspirants and taken note of their long-standing concerns. The announced vacancies span a wide spectrum of roles, including teachers, lecturers, professors, police constables, Sub-Inspectors, jail warders, hostel wardens, forest department staff, ASOs, librarians, as well as Group-1 and Group-2 services, the MLC informed. The government’s commitment to fill these positions within a year and release a new calendar by the next Ugadi, brings hope and stability among aspirants, he added. Further, Chiranjeevi Rao thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their broader employment initiatives, including the ‘Mega DSC’ for teacher recruitment and the successful completion of constable recruitment processes.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to attract major corporations such as Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Google (Data Centre projects), and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, which are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

The Government Whip urged aspirants to remain focused, avoid distractions and dedicate themselves to their full-fledged preparation. “This is not the end but a new beginning,” he remarked. East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Chode Venkata Pattabhiram and unemployed youth were present.