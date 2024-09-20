Union Minister stresses on concerted effort for drug-free society

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar explained the importance of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by the Ministry and underlined the need for collective efforts from the stakeholders to make the endeavour a success. Paying a visit to the integrated rehabilitation centre Green Valley Foundation that works against drug abuse and provides treatment to drug addiction through multiple interventions, the Union Minister stressed on the importance of breaking the stigma associated with addiction and working together to help people overcome substance abuse and its related implications.

During his visit to the rehab centre, operating under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Union Minister engaged with the management team, enquiring about the range of services provided by them. Later, he interacted with some of the patients, their family members, employees, and follow-up patients and listened to their experiences and their journey of recovery.

Furthermore, the Union Minister met Community Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI) project peer educators, who are teaching life skills to their peers and promoting a message ‘say no to drug abuse’. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a drug-free, healthier life.

Chairperson of Green Valley Foundation, state-level coordinating agency-AP, resource person recognised by National Institute of Social Defence Uma Raj reiterated the need for community involvement and encouraged individuals to take up social responsibility in support of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, asserting that addressing drug abuse is tantamount to tackling various societal problems.