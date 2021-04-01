VAPKS to begin relay hunger strike from today at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Visakhapatnam: In a move to exert pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, 'Visakha Akhila Paksha Karmika Sangham' (VAPKS) decided to commence a relay hunger strike at Gandhi statue near GVMC from Friday.

With the support of trade unions, the protesters intend to intensify the Ukku stir through the strike. With this, Visakhapatnam has three hunger strike camps fighting to save the VSP.

The agitators hope that the role of students will play a crucial role in transforming the trade union movement into a public movement. Student unions such as Students Federation of India and Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have already extended support to the Ukku stir and conducted protests by teaming up with the trade unions.

In the coming days, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata committee members hope to bring students on board for the collective fight against the Union government's decision to privatise the VSP. Explaining the chance of losing employment if the plant gets privatised to the students, the employees of the VSP drew the support of the students by collecting signatures from them.

As part of it, VSP employees are distributing badges that come along with the slogan 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' to the students.

Meanwhile, Ukku Samara Samithi Forum is conducting slogan writing and songs competitions to encourage students' participation in the stir. Interested can forward the slogans and songs to contact no: 9160692489 on or before April 15. Protesters hope that new slogans and songs will come forth to take the movement forward.