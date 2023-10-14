Velagapudi: YSR Rangasthala awards to be given from this year

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Posani Kishnamurali said that YSR Rangasthala awards carrying Rs 5 lakh each will be presented to Nataka Samajams and Parishats from this year to encourage theatre stage artistes. Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, Krishnamurali said that the existing NTR Rangasthala awards which carry a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh will also be continued.

He recalled that the then chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy constructed in 2004 new auditoriums across the state and renovated the dilapidated ones after he noticed that the artistes were taking trouble to come all the way to Hyderabad to stage dramas at Ravindra Bharati. Since then, the plays are staged in various districts, he said.

The state government has decided to extend YSR Rangasthala Puraskaram from this year in the name of the former chief minister. A three-member jury would be appointed soon to select the best Rangasthala Samajams and Parishats.

“Efforts are on to finalise the list of Nandi Natakams for presenting awards by staging 38 plays at Guntur Sri Venkateswara Vidya Mandir by next month-end or in the first week of December.”

The chairman said that identity cards will be distributed to stage artistes and those eligible should apply online from October 15 through www.apsftvtdc.in. He said by this film producers can get details of artistes directly without middlemen or agents to give them opportunity to act in films.