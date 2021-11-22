Vice President Venkaiah Naidu flags off new Vistadome coaches

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train with upgraded LHB rake and additional Vistadome coaches on Monday in the port city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President mentioned that he's delighted that the Railway Ministry has decided to introduce the state-of-the-art LHB mounted Vistadome coaches between Vizag-Araku. With the 360-degree viewing system, the Vice President said, the journey will provide an unforgettable experience to the passengers.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said railways has not only helped tackle the pandemic but also proved to be an essential lifeline in times of need that aided in overcoming unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19.

Referring to the tourism potential of the route which passes through a picturesque, mountainous terrain of Eastern Ghats through many curves, tunnels and bridges, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said the 360-degree viewing system of the Vistadome coaches will not only make the journey an unforgettable experience for the passengers but also enhance their comfort and safety.

The passenger train was flagged off by the Vice President in the presence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Railway Divisional Manager (DRM), Waltair division Anup Kumar Satpathy, among others.