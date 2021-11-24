Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stresses on need for sustainable lifestyle

Visakhapatnam: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu laid emphasis on becoming more environmentally-conscious and adopting a sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change.



Launching the Marine Interpretation Unit of the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem (FRCCE) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Vice-President said it is time to make amends and bring in a desirable change to the planet's health.

Venkaiah Naidu urged the people to work towards making life better by adopting sustainable measures for the larger benefit of the coastal communities and society.

The new unit of the FRCCE aims at disseminating knowledge on the marine environment and to work with the coastal communities.

Expressing happiness over the research work of the FRCCE on forest biodiversity and forest genetic resources management in connection with the mangroves and coastal ecosystems, the Vice-President said that the research work plays a crucial role in times of ecological degradation and climate change and thus the study would aid in tackling the same.

The unit was launched in the presence of the head of the unit S. Chakrabarthy and Director of Institute of Forest Biodiversity Ratnaker Jauhari.