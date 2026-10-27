‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2026’ commences at VPA

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’, Visakhapatnam Port Authority observed ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2026’.

In accordance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 till November 1.

As part of the programme, T Arun Prasad, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), VPA, administered the integrity pledge to the employees and officials, reaffirming their commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public service.

The programme was attended by M Sankar Babu, secretary, VPA; DV Ramana Murthy, FA&CAO; N Sri Ramachandra Murthy, chief engineer; and Ch Ramprasad, chief mechanical engineer, among others.

Vigilance Awareness Week aims to reinforce the importance of ethical conduct, fair business practices and good governance while encouraging employees, stakeholders, traders and citizens to collectively participate in the fight against corruption.

The observance underscores VPA’s commitment to promoting integrity and accountability in all its activities.

As part of the week-long observance, VPA has planned various awareness initiatives and competitions, including essay writing, drawing and elocution for students of local schools and colleges, with the objective of fostering moral values and ethical responsibility among the younger generation.

Essay writing and quiz competitions will also be organised for VPA employees to strengthen awareness of vigilance and integrity in the workplace.

Traders and stakeholders associated with VPA have been encouraged to motivate their employees to actively participate in the event.

Public outreach programmes will also be conducted to create greater awareness among citizens about vigilance, the prevention of corruption and the role of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Through these initiatives, Visakhapatnam Port Authority seeks to strengthen a culture of honesty, transparency and accountability and contribute towards building a corruption-free and responsible public administration.