Vijayawada: 14 products from AP shortlisted for ODOP Awards

Vijayawada : Under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, numerous initiatives have been undertaken by various Ministries of the Government of India. One such initiative is the ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ programme, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The ODOP initiative aims to foster socio economic development of all districts of the country, said K Suneeta, Principal Secretary, Handlooms and textiles, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

She said the idea of One District One Product is to select, brand and promote one product from each district of the country and to identify, solve problems associated with each of these ODOP products in corresponding supply chains to increase their market accessibility and harness their export potential.

The DPIIT launched the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) Awards on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal. The objective of giving awards is to recognise and honour those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments within their respective districts and States/UTs, in achieving economic development.

Suneeta has said Andhra Pradesh government has submitted 26 applications from varying sectors like textiles, handicrafts, handlooms, fisheries and industrial products etc to get selected for the ‘One District One Product’ programme. A total of 14 products from AP were selected for the next stage i.e., field verification by the Invest India team for the final selection of ODOP awards for the year 2023-24.

These products have been physically verified on ground by team members from Invest India. The following products have been selected for ODOP programme.

Mangalagiri handloom saris (Guntur district), Pulagurtha clothing, shirting and saris (East Godavari), Kakinada Uppada Jamdhani saris (Kakinada), frozen shrimp (Bapatla), Bobbili Veena (Vizianagaram), Udayagiri wooden cutlery (Nellore district), coconut and coir (Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema), shrimp (Visakhapatnam), handloom silk saris (Kurnool), Madanapalle silk saris (Annamayya), Araku coffee (Alluri Sitharama Raju), Silk saris (Sri Sathya Sai), Ponduru cotton (Srikakulam) and Venkatagiri handlooms (Tirupati district).

Suneeta said the State government is delighted to inform that District Collectors concerned were involved deeply in co-ordinating with team members of Invest India in the said process as well as explaining the work done by the district officials with regard to promotion of ODOP.