Vijayawada: Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao to float ‘Jai Telugu’ political party
Vijayawada : Telugu film lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao will float a new party named ‘Jai Telugu’.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he announced that he would form a new political stage for the preservation of Telugu language and culture. He said the party’s aim is to make political leaders and people aware of the greatness of Telugu. He informed that he had also designed a flag with five colours - blue, green, red, yellow, and white, which represent water, agriculture, labour power, glory and purity respectively.
Jonnavithula confirmed that he will announce party policies by August 15. Compared to two Telugu States, AP has suffered a lot, he said, and added that language and culture have completely destroyed. “Today no one knows about the glory of our language and culture. The efforts and sacrifices of five great people Gidugu Rammurthy Naidu, Kandukuri Veereshalingam Pantulu, Potti Sriramulu, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for the Telugu language cannot be forgotten. All the five great people will be in the Jai Telugu party’s flag, of course in the agenda too,” he said.