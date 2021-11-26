Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee organises 'Vanta Varpu'

Visakhapatnam: The slogans of 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku', 'poradi poradi sadistamu' echoed louder along the stretch of Kurmannapalem to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) main gate as trade union representatives and employees of the VSP came together to wield a ladle for 'Vanta Varpu' programme.

Opposing the Centre's policies, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) carried out the protest in the form of Vanta Varpu at four different venues, including near administrative building of the plant, Telugu Talli statue, Kurmannapalem junction and Pedagantyada.

The agitators joined the protest by cooking on the road and expressing their ire over the Union government's decision to privatise the steel plant.

Raising slogans, the VSP union members staged a protest by having meals on the road.