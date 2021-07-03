Visakhapatnam: 12-year-old girl pens thoughts on Covid trauma, scenario

Visakhapatnam: Controlling and calming the thoughts while in quarantine is easier said than done.

But for the 12-year-old Satuluri Sai Shriya, the quarantine period sparked writing skills and eventually made her come up with a book 'The Crystal Ruby.'

Affected by Covid-19 and isolated along with her mother who also tested positive for the virus then, Sai Shriya breathed life into a 142-page book, a fantasy genre that revolves around a magical object and how it invariably helps people.

Describing the content of her first book to The Hans India, Sai Shriya says, "When I saw my mother suffering from Covid-19, I had weird thoughts popping up in my mind. Though I was asymptomatic, my mom had a painful experience with the infection which eventually led me to focus on the theme," recalls the Class VIII student of Delhi Public School, Anandapuram branch. At home, she has a huge collection of books.

Reading books was part of Sai Shriya's childhood days as well. "From pictorial books to short stories, reading has been part of my routine from a very young age. The habit gives me a fresh perspective to look at the world through, enhances my imagination and equips me with knowledge and facts which I was not aware of before," reasons Sai Shriya, who is Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer and a keyboard player. Also, she bagged a number of state and national awards and entered into several books of records.

The Class VIII girl believes in picking up the best fragments of each book and putting them to use in real life. She says that she draws inspiration from her mother SS Shashi Rekha working as a branch manager at State Bank of India, Adarsh Nagar, father S Navin Madhav employed as a director at a private firm and school teachers.

Shortly, the 10-chapter book will be made available at bookstores and on e-commerce platforms.